BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of US-41 and CR-581 at 6:30 p.m.

Troopers said a sedan driven by a 79-year-old Homosassa man turned into the path of another car. The second car flipped over and both cars came to a stop in the roadway.

The 79-year-old driver and a passenger in the second car – a 68-year-old woman from Floral City – were rushed to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Two other passengers in the second car sustained serious injuries, including a teenager.