2 injured after stabbing in Spring Hill

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating a stabbing that took place in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, they were dispatched to the 2600 block of Landover Boulevard, near Northcliffe Boulevard and Millwood Road, just before 3 a.m. on Friday regarding a stabbing.

Deputies say the caller, who was inside of the home, reported being awakened by people inside the residence fighting. The caller left the bedroom and found a man in the living area who had suffered from multiple stab wounds.

The caller told dispatchers the suspect is a person who also lives in the home, had left the scene and was most likely still armed with the knife.

When deputies arrived, they said they found one victim with multiple stab wounds and one victim with a laceration, which seemed to have happened when attempting to break up the fight.

According to deputies, both victims were taken to a local hospital by Hernando County Fire Rescue to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Within about an hour, deputies say they located the suspect and placed him into custody. They also found the knife used during the incident.

Deputies are in the process of interviewing the suspect at the main HCSO office.

The investigation is still active.

