TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a shooting near a Spring Hill bar left two people with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near Sunset Lounge, 5429 Spring Hill Drive, at about 1:27 am.

Deputies said it “appeared to be the result of a bar fight.”

Two people were rushed to an area trauma center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Further information was not immediately available.