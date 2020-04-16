2 arrested in burglary of Humane Society of the Nature Coast

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested in connection to the recent burglary of 90 percent of the Humane Society of the Nature Coast’s supplies.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Spear, 43, and Miranda Grieves, also 43, were arrested.

The burglary occurred earlier this week. According to the shelter’s Facebook post, almost all the dog and cat food, detergent, towels, two generators, lawn equipment, toilet paper, hand sanitizers, bleach, event tents, lawn equipment and more was stolen.

If you’d like to help the Humane Society of the Nature Coast, you can visit their facility at 7200 Mobley Road in Brooksville from 10 am-3 pm or visit their website.