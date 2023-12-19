TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were arrested Monday in Hernando County and are accused of faking a VIN number on a vehicle that was stolen from Tampa, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers noticed a white Chevrolet Suburban parked at a RaceTrac gas station on Cortez Boulevard that had a dealer plate, but had a license plate frame and a Christmas tree air freshener on the rearview mirror.

“This is not consistent with a car being used appropriately by a dealer,” according to an arrest report.

The windshield was also tinted and the VIN number on the windshield was partially covered by paper, troopers said.

Troopers observed Yordan Rafael Diaz Benitez, 34, and a 30-year-old woman, both of Tampa, get into the Suburban after leaving the gas station. Troopers questioned Benitez about the windshield. The VIN number on the windshield did not exist in any databases.

VIN stickers on the driver door did not appear to be factory and were not consistent with industry standards, according to FHP. A VIN sticker under the hood had been removed from the car and an angle grinder was used to remove the confidential VIN.

An OBD2 scan was done on the vehicle to find the real VIN number of the car, which had been stolen from Tampa, according to troopers.

A search of the vehicle turned up THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and nearly a dozen counterfeit credit cards that had tape with numbers on them, troopers said.

Benitez is charged with grand theft of motor vehicle and other fraud and drug charges, according to troopers. The woman is facing a drug charge.