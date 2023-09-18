HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night after an SUV driver ran a stop sign in Spring Hill, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Devlin Street just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a 57-year-old woman failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the 18-year-old motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and collided with a pickup truck that was parked at the TailGators bar on Cortez Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

It is not known if the SUV driver will face charges.