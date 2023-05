BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old man from Brooksville died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, troopers said.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said at about 3 a.m., the driver was heading east on Wiscon Road just east of SR-50 when he lost control of his Nissan Sentra.

According to the FHP, the teen’s vehicle spun off the highway and hit a stop sign before crashing into a utility pole.

The driver died at the scene of the crash, the report said.