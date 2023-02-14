HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando county deputies are still looking for the shooter who killed a 17-year-old girl one week ago and injured her adoptive mother.

The school district said Isabella Scavelli was part of the tennis team and student government at Hernando High School.

“Red was her favorite color,” said tennis coach April Brown. “We’ve got some wristbands, so we’ll start wearing them this season.”

Scavelli’s tennis team is staying strong as they mourn the loss of their friend.

“Isabella had a way of just being friends with people,” Brown said, adding that Scavelli was special.

“Isabella was joy,” she said. “She would dance all the time, she would come up with silly things, and you couldn’t help, but be happier when she was happy, so things at school are tough. She’ll be missed.”

Deputies said Scavelli and an adult woman were shot at a home on Hazel Avenue in South Brooksville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after 11:30 p.m. Neighbors heard at least six gunshots.

Scavelli tragically died.

Family said her adoptive mother was the other person shot. Investigators said she has been released from the hospital.

“We know a tremendous amount more than we did when the call first came in and we’re definitely making some serious progress and as soon as we have something specific that the detectives will allow me to release, will be able to do that,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.

The sheriff asked the community not to spread rumors about this case on social media.

“Over the last several days, my detectives have been working pretty much 24 hours a day, seven days a week doing a tremendous number of interviews — upwards of 75 to 80 different interviews, doing a tremendous amount of search warrants and other types of legal process including subpoenas,” he said.

This as a community remembers the life of a young girl lost too soon.

“You’re never too young to make an impact so she meant a lot to them,” Brown said. “They meant a lot to her. It’s a wonderful thing, being a coach and to get to see that kind of stuff.”

Brown said the school has been honoring Scavelli to remember her life and legacy.