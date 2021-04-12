17-year-old electrocuted in Spring Hill was member of ROTC at Central HS set to graduate in June

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old who troopers say died Sunday after stepping on a downed power line while trying to escape her burning car has been identified as a high school senior who was set to graduate in June.

With permission from family members, Hernando County School officials identified the teenager Monday as Valentina Tomashosky. A district spokesperson called her death a “shattering loss.”

Tomashosky, who also went by “Val,” was a senior at Central High School in Brooksville. She was set to graduate in June and attend Pasco-Hernando State College in the fall, district officials said.

Tomashosky was a cadet lieutenant in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at her school. The district spokesperson said she had been in ROTC all four years of high school and “was an outstanding student overall.”

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the tragic incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Evenglow Avenue near Hyacinth Lane in Spring Hill.

Troopers say Tomashosky’s car caught fire on the driver’s side after colliding with a powerline that had been downed by a fallen tree when strong storms moved through the area Sunday. As she was getting out of the car, troopers say she stepped on the downed and active powerline and was electrocuted.

Tomashosky was pronounced dead at the scene. District officials said details of a service or memorial for her have not been finalized yet, but a scholarship has been set up in her name.