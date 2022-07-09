BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager Friday night after he crashed into its main building after fleeing from a deputy, a release said.

The HCSO release said at 10:41 p.m., a deputy spotted a Toyota RAV4 heading east on Sheriff Mylander Way with its headlights off.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the SUV made a U-turn and headed west on Cortez Boulevard, driving through a red light at the intersection of Cortez and West Jefferson Street. The deputy broke off his pursuit while the vehicle sped north on Cobb Road, the sheriff’s office said.

However, the deputy was able to learn it was a rental by running the tag number.

Deputies said the SUV was found later at 11:27 p.m., when it had crashed into the HCSO main building in Brooksville.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV had crashed by a rear entrance on the building’s west side. A deputy inside heard the wreck and went outside to investigate and found a 16-year-old boy inside the driver seat.

The teenager said he wanted to hurt himself. The deputy tried to to take the 16-year-old into custody, but the teenager shove him, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, the deputy was able to take him into custody without any other problems afterward.

The HCSO release said that the crash caused a total of $16,000 in damages to the building.

Deputies said they found the teenager’s father, who said that he and his son were staying at the New Beginnings Youth Shelter 45 minutes before the incident.

According to the boy’s father, the teenager got into the SUV they arrived in and drove off while they were at the shelter. The man said he did not call law enforcement because he thought his son was going to come home.



The teen was detained under Baker Act custody. He faces charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer, and trespassing.