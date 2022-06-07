BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County 13-year-old was arrested after deputies said he threatened to blow up a school bus last year.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was called about a bomb threat made to the Hernando County School Bus Transportation Depot.

Deputies said a young man called about a job and when the employee told him he needed to go online to apply, the caller threatened to blow up a school bus.

Deputies said they were not able to identify the caller at the time, but got more information about the number the call came from on Monday. A deputy called the number and a person identified as a Hernando County middle school student picked up.

An investigation revealed that student called in the threat while he was on a school bus on Oct. 18, according to HCSO. The student denied making the call and said didn’t remember who did.

The teenager was arrested on making a false bomb threat charge and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. He was then released back to his mother.