TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday morning for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The FDLE said Keadan Golladay was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday.

She had headphones, a red shirt with skulls, a jean jacket with roses, blue jeans, and black high-top Adidas shoes at the time.

Keadan is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 89 pounds.

If you know where she is, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or 911.



