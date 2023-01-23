HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is in custody Monday following a vehicle pursuit in Hernando County, according to authorities.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol confirmed with News Channel 8 that both agencies were involved in a pursuit that ended with one person being taken into custody in the area of Arcadia Avenue and Clearwater Drive in Spring Hill.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information regarding the chase or the suspect’s identification.

