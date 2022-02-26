1 killed, 2 injured in crash on US-19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead and two others are seriously injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Hernando County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV was heading east on Happy Days Drive when it stopped at the intersection with US-19.

The SUV tried to turn left onto the highway but failed to notice a car approaching from the north, the FHP said.

The front of the car hit the left side of the SUV, sending both vehicles spinning until they rested in the median.

Troopers said the drivers of both vehicles suffered serious injuries while the SUV’s passenger, a 67-year-old woman from Weeki Wachee, died at a local hospital.