BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville.

The dispute escalated when the two men ended up getting shot. Deputies responded shortly after at around 9:18 p.m.

Detectives said one man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still in its early stages so no other information will be released. However, it expects to release further details in the future.