BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was injured in a plane crash at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport on Friday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a small, single-engine plane with only the pilot inside crashed at the airport just after 3 p.m.

(Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services)

Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services said the plane overturned onto its roof during the crash. The pilot was able to escape from the plane and was treated for minor injuries.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the plane veered off runway shortly after landing. It ended up in ditch at the north end of airport. Hernando County deputies and the department’s forensic unit are still investigating the crash.