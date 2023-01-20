HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are working to identify one person who died in a Brooksville house fire early Friday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home along Harwell Street in Brooksville around 1:20 a.m. The caller, a neighbor, told dispatchers the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Within 12 minutes of the call, firefighters arrived at the house and began attacking the fire.

Deputies said “the fire was so intense, it took firefighters an estimated 90 minutes” to put it out.

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

(Credit: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

When firefighters entered the home, they found several dead animals of various types and the remains of one individual.

Authorities said they are working to identify the victim.

Animal Enforcement Officers removed several other uninjured animals from the property.

An investigation is ongoing.