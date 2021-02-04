1 dead, 13-month-old grazed by bullet after shooting in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead, another was shot and a 13-month-old toddler was grazed by a bullet following a shooting in South Brooksville, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 911 dispatchers received calls from residents on Twigg Street in South Brooksville in report to a shooting around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found one person dead. Another person was already en route via a private vehicle to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies also found a 13-month-old with an abrasion to the torso area that deputies say appeared to be the result of being grazed by a bullet.

No additional details are available at this time as the investigation remains fluid.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.