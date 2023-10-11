SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Hernando deputies said they were called to a home on Marquette Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting call.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to a trauma center.
Hernando deputies said there is a suspect at large. Detectives are working to learn more about the suspect and if they are on foot or in a car.
Residents in the area are asked to take necessary precautions.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS or **TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.