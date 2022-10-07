SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.

Sgt. Michael O’Brien with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the vice and narcotics unit searched a home on Patricia Place in the River Country Estates subdivision.

O’Brien said the home was the subject of a three-month investigation involving an undercover purchase of fentanyl from the drug house.

Deputies said 1.2 pounds of fentanyl was recovered from the home along with methamphetamine, marijuana, four guns, and $2,600 in cash.

“If you’re selling drugs in Hernando County, I can promise you that you will get an early morning wake-up call from the vice and narcotics unit,” O’Brien said, adding that they would even put a sign saying “Drug House Closed” in the yard.