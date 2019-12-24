Here’s where to recycle your Christmas tree in Tampa Bay

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas is almost here, and if you’ve already completed your holiday shopping, you may want to think about what to do when the eggnog has spoiled and its time to take down your Christmas tree.

Instead of just tossing it, you can recycle it for free at various locations throughout Tampa Bay.

Pasco County residents can take their trees to the following drop-off locations:

John S. Burks Memorial Park, 13220 Gene Nelson Boulevard, Dade City

Sam W. Pasco Recreational Complex, 39835 Chancey Road, Zephyrhills

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Road, New Port Richey

Anclote Gulf Park, 2305 Baillie’s Bluff Road

West Pasco Class III site, 14606 Hays Road, Spring Hill

Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’Lakes Blvd North end at Overpass Road, Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

The trees will be chipped into mulch, chopped into firewood or used as wildlife habitats.

For more information about recycling in Pasco County, click here.

Curbside tree disposal will be available for Clearwater residents. For more information, call the solid waste department at 562-4920.

If you live in an apartment complex, Clearwater officials suggest putting your tree near the garbage dumpster before you call.

For more information on tree disposal in Pinellas County, click here.

LATEST STORIES: