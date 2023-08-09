TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — August typically signals the start of another school year in the Tampa Bay area. To mark the occasion, WFLA.com compiled a list of every banned or under-review book heading into the 2023-2024 school year.

Under Florida law, it is illegal for faculty and staff to provide pornography and sexual material in the classroom. In addition, Florida school districts are required to report the number of books removed from schools based on legislation passed in 2022.

During the 2022-2023 school year, 175 books were removed across the Sunshine State. According to the Office of the Governor, 153 (87%) books were identified as pornographic, violent, or inappropriate for their grade level.

WFLA.com reached out to 10 counties and received the following responses:

Citrus County

WFLA has submitted a records request but has yet to hear back.

Hardee County

WFLA has submitted a records request but has yet to hear back.

Hernando County

District officials told WFLA.com that three novels were removed with board approval.

“Lucky” by Alice Sebold, “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur, and “Marvin Redpost: Is He a Girl?” by Louis Sachar were removed from all school shelves. No books were challenged or under review.

Highlands County

WFLA has submitted a records request and is awaiting the results.

Hillsborough County

Following a controversial vote in March 2023, Hillsborough County Schools chose to remove a book titled “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson from all middle schools.

The book explores a number of topics, including stereotypes and “coming out.” Advocates and the book’s author said it was written to help young people who are beginning to explore their sexuality.

Manatee County

WFLA has submitted a records request but has yet to hear back.

Pasco County

A district representative said there are no books that have been banned or are under review by the Pasco County school district.

Pinellas County

A district representative said no new books were removed for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district, however, recently received a formal objection for a book titled “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold. According to state statute, the book was removed pending review.

Polk County

WFLA has submitted a records request but has yet to hear back.

Sarasota County

“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Looking for Alaska” by John Green were challenged during the 2022-23 school year. A county representative said, “The titles were reviewed by a school-based committee and the results were sent to the complainant who has yet to respond.”