TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas right around the corner, families and loved ones everywhere are beginning to pick out and decorate their Christmas trees.
However, for those of you who prefer a real tree over the plastic pre-lit ones, you might want to keep your eyes peeled while decorating, as unwanted insects could be hiding within the branches.
According to Petri Pest Control Services Inc., the most common bugs found on Christmas trees include several species like adelgids, aphids, bark beetles, mites, praying mantises, psocids, scale insects, spiders, moths, sawflies, weevils, bark lice and webworms.
Even Christmas trees sold in sunny Tampa, Florida, pose the risk of housing bugs. WFLA reporter Mahsa Saeidi shared her “horrifying” experience after finding praying mantis nests in her tree.
“I got a Christmas tree in South Tampa. I did not know to ask for them to shake the tree,” she explained. “When I came home, I found a nest. I threw it out immediately. Later, when I was online, I found that all sores of animals live inside these trees! I wish I would’ve known you’re spreading bugs – not cheer.”
According to the pest control service, you’re most likely to find bugs in your Christmas tree if you go into the woods, chop one down, and bring it home. Most tree lots will have machines that shake the trees when you purchase one, then wrap it in a special netting for the ride home.
Here are some tips to make sure your tree is bug-free this holiday season:
- Remove any bird nests, as they might contain bird mites.
- Remove praying mantis egg sacks.
- Check for flocking that looks like snow on the branches or needles that might be pine bark adelgids.
- Look for signs of scale insects and aphids.
- Look for small holes in the truck of the tree for “super fine sawdust” that could indicate pine bark beetles.
- Ask the Christmas tree lot to shake your tree so pests and needles get removed.
- Shake your tree one more time before bringing it into your home.
- Try sprinkling your tree with food-grade diatomaceous earth and leaving the tree in the garage or outside for a day or two to kill any bugs that might remain.
- Avoid using aerosol pesticides indoors as they’re flammable and should never be used inside with the windows closed.
- Lastly, you could purchase a fake tree and leave your mind bug-free for the holidays.