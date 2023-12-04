Related video above: Hundreds attend tree lighting ceremony in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Christmas right around the corner, families and loved ones everywhere are beginning to pick out and decorate their Christmas trees.

However, for those of you who prefer a real tree over the plastic pre-lit ones, you might want to keep your eyes peeled while decorating, as unwanted insects could be hiding within the branches.

According to Petri Pest Control Services Inc., the most common bugs found on Christmas trees include several species like adelgids, aphids, bark beetles, mites, praying mantises, psocids, scale insects, spiders, moths, sawflies, weevils, bark lice and webworms.

Does your Christmas tree have bugs? Here’s out to get rid of them

Even Christmas trees sold in sunny Tampa, Florida, pose the risk of housing bugs. WFLA reporter Mahsa Saeidi shared her “horrifying” experience after finding praying mantis nests in her tree.

“I got a Christmas tree in South Tampa. I did not know to ask for them to shake the tree,” she explained. “When I came home, I found a nest. I threw it out immediately. Later, when I was online, I found that all sores of animals live inside these trees! I wish I would’ve known you’re spreading bugs – not cheer.”

According to the pest control service, you’re most likely to find bugs in your Christmas tree if you go into the woods, chop one down, and bring it home. Most tree lots will have machines that shake the trees when you purchase one, then wrap it in a special netting for the ride home.

Here are some tips to make sure your tree is bug-free this holiday season: