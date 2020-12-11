Help us give back to Tampa Bay at WFLA’s 12th annual Kindness Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 is hosting its 12th Annual Kindness Day on Friday, Dec. 11 at News Channel 8’s visitor’s parking lot located at 200 S. Parker St. in Tampa.

Kindness Day is sponsored by Hyundai of New Port Richey, Achieva Credit Union, Advent Health, Don’t Buy It Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, Cool Today and the Tampa Bay Times.

The event supports four area charities, Feeding Tampa Bay, OneBlood, Toys for Tots and the Teddy Bear Roundup. The organizations are in need of new teddy bears, canned and nonperishable foods, new unwrapped toys and willing blood donors.

Volunteers will accept donations at a Covid-safe drive-through drop-off site at the station’s visitor parking lot. OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will also be on site to accept blood donations for those that have time to stop, park and donate. Masks are required.

“We are honored to host this annual event that truly represents the station’s 8 On Your Side brand and serves our Tampa Bay community,” said Mark Higgins, Vice-President and General Manager of WFLA/News Channel 8 and WTTA/Great 38.

For their “act of kindness” each passing car making a donation will be given a goody bag with gifts and offers from our community partners, including Achieva Credit Union, Chick-fil-A, Florida Strawberry Festival, Tampa Bay Rays, Caspers Company McDonald’s Restaurants, Henry B. Plant Museum, Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, OneBlood; Publix Supermarkets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joffrey’s, Sonny’s, Cool Today, Advent Health and TradeWinds Island Grand Resort.

Donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

