Help needed from Tampa Bay to rebuild the Bahamas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is fast becoming ground zero to rally volunteers from across the country to help rebuild the Bahamas.

A small army is in force at St. Pete Air loading up planes and sending supplies to help the Bahamas rebuild after being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

“We’ve flown over 100 missions, and have already delivered 400,000 pounds of supplies,” said Jen Lockwood, one of the founders of Sol Relief.

The group started as an informal team of volunteers in 2017 to help with air mission relief after natural disasters, but when Dorian devastated, Sol Relief decided to become a full-time operation.

Now, the push is to gather volunteers who can help with hands-on rebuilding.

“We are looking for skilled laborers like electricians, builders, plumbers, we will get them down to the Bahamas, and provide food and accommodations,” said Lockwood.

The group says it will take years to rebuild.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar