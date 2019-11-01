Help needed from Tampa Bay to rebuild the Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is fast becoming ground zero to rally volunteers from across the country to help rebuild the Bahamas.

A small army is in force at St. Pete Air loading up planes and sending supplies to help the Bahamas rebuild after being destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

“We’ve flown over 100 missions, and have already delivered 400,000 pounds of supplies,” said Jen Lockwood, one of the founders of Sol Relief.

The group started as an informal team of volunteers in 2017 to help with air mission relief after natural disasters, but when Dorian devastated, Sol Relief decided to become a full-time operation.

Now, the push is to gather volunteers who can help with hands-on rebuilding.

“We are looking for skilled laborers like electricians, builders, plumbers, we will get them down to the Bahamas, and provide food and accommodations,” said Lockwood.

The group says it will take years to rebuild.

