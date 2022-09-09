PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The second round of COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna became available this week. Health experts said they’ll help fight the new raging variants, but not everyone is a fan of the idea.

Stephanie Greene told 8 On Your Side she doesn’t plan on getting the shot.

“I’ve had my two COVID shots, and I’ve had COVID two times and both times it really wasn’t that bad.”

Jasmine Ward said she looks forward to the booster.

“I think it’s very important to get our second rollout of boosters.”

The John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health held a zoom conference about the need for the new bivalent vaccines.

“Over 160 million doses will be available free of charge,” said Dr. Keri Althoff.

Pfizer’s new boosters are for those 12 and older. Moderna’s are for ages 18 and older.

“Please consider it. If we all work together, we’re going to see the greatest impact of this bivalent vaccine.”

Dr. Althoff said it targets the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“Once your body produces these proteins, your immune system kicks into gear to mount a response.”

Health experts said they’re expecting a surge in cases this fall, as more activities move indoors.

“The more people with high immunity we get, the less likely that variants that escape the immunity will be selected,” said Dr. Andrew Pekosz.

Doctors are also expecting a surge in influenza cases, especially in young children, who’ve been protected by tighter COVID protocols.