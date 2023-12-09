LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off in Lakeland Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people walked through Bonnet Springs Park.

Step by step, each person walked for a cure to Alzheimer’s.

“It is personal,” Natalie Aviles said. “I lost my grandmother to Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

“My husband lost his grandmother to early onset Alzheimer’s,” she continued. “It’s a disease that many know and have heard of, but they don’t know too much.”

The Polk Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised awareness for a disease that can cause a gradual decline in memory, thinking, behavior, and social skills.

These are significant changes that doctors say affect a person’s ability to function.

“When you have someone that you know, they know you and one day they just don’t anymore, it’s heartbreaking because you have ties to this person,” Aviles explained. “To walk through and them ask you, ‘Who are you?’; it impacts so many people.”

8 On Your Side’s Polk County reporter Staci DaSilva emceed the event, as dozens of people held a flower, each standing for their connection to the disease.

Each person carrying a blue flower is living with Alzheimer’s.

Purple was for anyone who has lost someone to the disease

The yellow flowers represent caregivers like Nayda Cruz.

“‘It’s bad,” Cruz explained. “You feel empathy for the person who is suffering from it.”

“It changes their whole personality,” she continued. “My husband was outgoing, now he just sits in a chair and stairs into space.”

“It’s hard to understand,” Cruz concluded.

If you didn’t make it out, but still want to donate, you can do so here.