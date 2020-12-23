Health advisory issued for Cypress Point and Davis Island beaches

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a health advisory for both Cypress Point and Davis Island beaches due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

Recent samplings of the waters near both beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is known to cause human disease, infections or rashes.

Enterococci bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which is caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife or human sewage. The bacteria poses a risk to bathing in public.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted once a re-sampling indicates the water is within satisfactory range.

LATEST STORIES: