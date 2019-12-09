TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for the headline entertainment at the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival go on sale Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased starting at 8 a.m. online, over the phone at 813-754-1996 or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.
Among the performers for this year’s festival include Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Chubby Checker & the Wildcats and Neal McCoy.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, February 27
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts
Friday, February 28
3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells
7:30 p.m. Michael Ray
Saturday, February 29
3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw &
Collin Raye
7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees
Sunday, March 1
3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
7:30 p.m. REBA McENTIRE
Monday, March 2
3:30 p.m. NEAL McCOY
7:30 p.m. PATTI LaBELLE
Tuesday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Sara Evans
7:30 p.m. Skillet
Wednesday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats
7:30 p.m. Josh Turner
Thursday, March 5
10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)
3:30 p.m. Dick Fox’s Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell
7:30 p.m. MercyMe
Friday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent
7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE
Saturday, March 7
3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals
7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson
Sunday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band
7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd
The Florida Strawberry Festival is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Eastern Hillsborough County.
More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival.
LATEST STORIES:
- How to support deployed military members, families during holiday season
- Headline tickets for Florida Strawberry Festival go on sale Dec. 12
- 4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after crash
- Police: Man dies after being shot in St. Petersburg, suspect sought
- 2020 Golden Globes nominations announced