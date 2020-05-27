1  of  2
Head baseball coach at Polk County university accused of battering elderly man

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) — A head baseball coach at a college in Lakeland was arrested Tuesday for battery on a 72-year-old man, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Polk County deputies said 38-year-old Adrian Dinkel illegally dumped debris into a dumpster at a privately owned construction site for Verizon.

When Dinkel was confronted by the 72-year-old property owner, deputies said Dinkel battered the man.

Dinkel is the head baseball coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland.

