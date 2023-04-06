TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is launching a new program aimed at promoting gun safety and protecting families and children.

As part of the new program, the sheriff’s office will be offering free gun trigger locks and vaults to county residents.

“Sadly, we have witnessed the devastating consequences of children accessing unsecured guns,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This proactive measure will help us ensure that firearms are stored safely and out of the reach of children or anyone else who should not have access to them.”

While county residents can request the locks and vaults, HCSO will also be distributing them while investigating school-based threats to those with guns in their homes.

The sheriff’s office encourages all households with firearms to take advantage of the new program to “help prevent accidents and tragedies and keeping the community safe.” According to HCSO, the locks and vaults can be installed on most types of firearms.

For more information about the program or to get a trigger lock or vault, contact HCSO’s Community Outreach Division at 813-247-8115.