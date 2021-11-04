HCC looking to help service members, veterans start own small businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Hillsborough County Community College is helping veterans and active duty service members get their start in creating their own small businesses.

In its ninth year, the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Symposium helps veterans wanting to start a business get all their questions answered. Organizers of the event say they saw a need when they saw veterans with questions and tons of information that they didn’t know how to navigate or sort through.

This free one-day event is meant to make all veterans, active service members, spouses, and business partners feel comfortable in starting their dream projects.

“It’s the place to get your questions answered. We bring in community guests who can answer questions from everything about your finances, your marketing, through your entrepreneurial mindset. Just a really great place to network, get questions answered in a risk-free type of environment,” said Beth Kerly, an associate professor at HCC.

The Veteran Symposium will take place Nov. 6 at the HCC Dale Mabry campus.

You can register for the event online.