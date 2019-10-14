Have a suspended license? Florida program can help get you back on the road

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY FEB. 20 AND THEREAFTER ** Traffic moves along SR-60 during rush hour Friday afternoon Feb. 11, 2005, in Brandon, Fla. Florida’s is the nation’s third fastest growing state with a population of 17.4 million. And growing just as fast are concerns with overcrowded roads and schools and taxed water and sewer […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over 1 million Floridians have had their license suspended and the state wants to help some of them.

The state’s clerk of court has created a program called Operation Green Light to help drivers save fees on overdue tickets and fines and get their licenses reinstated.

Several counties in Tampa Bay are hosting events this week where people can go to get a discount and set up payment plans through a program called Operation Green Light.

Those who pay off their fines or start a payment plan will be able to reinstate their suspended driver’s license, and they may also be eligible to save up to 25 percent on collection fees.

You can pay by cash, check and money order. There is a 3.5% convenience charge for all credit and debit card payments.

All you must do is visit one of the following Clerk of Court offices during the following times:

Pinellas County

Oct. 16 and 17

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct 19

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sarasota County

Oct. 14 – Oct. 18

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Manatee County

Oct. 14 – Oct. 18

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Polk County

Oct. 14 – Oct. 18

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Highlands County

Oct. 16

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Citrus County

Oct. 14 – Oct. 18

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Operation Green Light, check out the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers website.

