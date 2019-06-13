HART to install driver safety barrier on all buses and vans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) released a statement Thursday that it will be installing driver safety barriers on all HART buses and HARTFlex vans.

According to HART, it will be partnering with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1593 to install “a custom-fit protective barrier with extended tempered glass to cover the operator.”

“The safety and security of our employees remains a priority at HART as they serve our customers with the highest level of professionalism,” said HART CEO Ben Limmer.

This change comes after a HART bus driver was murdered by a passenger in May.

“We are working together to take immediate action to ensure that our members are safe and that a tragedy like that never happens again,” said ATU International Vice President Curtis Howard.

According to the announcement, HART has allocated $1,000,000 towards the driver safety barrier project. Each installed barrier is estimated to cost $5,000.