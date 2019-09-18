HART seeks local artist to design bus mural

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Is art your passion? Would you like more exposure? How would you like to get your “Art on HART?”

The Tampa Bay Foundation for Architecture and Design wants to transform a standard transit bus into a rolling art canvas for a full year.

All artists in Tampa Bay are invited to enter for the chance to showcase their work on a 35-foot clean diesel public bus.

Submissions must be original art pieces (any medium), that are production-ready, horizontal poster format and digitally submitted. Canvas size must scale 24-by-36-feet. The contest is limited to one entry per artist.

Those interested in participating should register their intent to submit prior to Sept. 27 by sending an email to tampabayfad@gmail.com

For more information and contest rules, visit the website.

