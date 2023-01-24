HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Wauchula are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man who they said may be connected to an active homicide investigation.

According to the Wauchula Police Department, Mathew Flores was involved in an incident Tuesday within the city limits of the City of Wauchula. During the incident, a man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead a short time after.

Authorities believe Flores fled and was last seen in the area of Ohio Avenue and Polk Road in Wauchula. The police department did not provide a clothing or vehicle description.

Flores is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Flores’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris LeConte by calling (863)773-3265 or by emailing cleconte@wauchulapolice.com.

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000