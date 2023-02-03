WACHULA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wachula murder suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous” was captured in North Carolina after a police chase on Thursday.

Mathew Scott Flores was on the run for over a week after he allegedly shot and killed Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula on Jan. 24. He was charged with second degree murder in connection to the incident.

The Wauchula Police Department said Flores was captured after leading police on a chase through three North Carolina counties on Thursday. Officers said the chase ended with a crash in Ellensboro, N.C. that landed Flores in the hospital.

A Florida woman accused of helping Flores evade police has also been arrested. Officers said Stephanie Velgara will be charged as an accessory after the fact for second degree murder.

“As the investigation continues, we will focus on and identify those who aided or assisted Flores to ensure they are charged appropriately for their role with Flores’ flight from law enforcement,” The Wauchula Police Department said in a release.

Wauchula detectives will travel to Rutherford County, N.C. to assist with their investigation.