HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- No shelter locations have been announced as of this report
Evacuation Zones
- There is no evacuation order currently for Hardee County
Current Warnings
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hardee County
Contacts
- Call 863-773-6373
- Special Needs must be registered with the county for shelter