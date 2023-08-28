HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • No shelter locations have been announced as of this report

Evacuation Zones

  • There is no evacuation order currently for Hardee County

Current Warnings

  • A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hardee County

Contacts

  • Call 863-773-6373
  • Special Needs must be registered with the county for shelter