HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Tropical Storm Idalia. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

No shelter locations have been announced as of this report

Evacuation Zones

There is no evacuation order currently for Hardee County

Current Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hardee County

Contacts