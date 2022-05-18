HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hardee County junior high school student was arrested for threatening to commit a mass shooting after deputies said they received a Snapchat photo showing a handgun and two magazines with a caption that read, “I’m shoot the whole school tomorrow.”

Deputies said they launched an investigation immediately after receiving the threatening message. The student was quickly identified, arrested, and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“Sheriff Crawford and the men and women of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office take these threats seriously and will not tolerate these behaviors,” a post on the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

”Parents – please monitor your child’s social media accounts. By taking an active role in monitoring your child’s social media, this arrest could possibly have been avoided,” the post added.