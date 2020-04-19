Polk deputies arrest state correctional officer for alleged BUI

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 43-year-old state correctional officer was arrested Saturday and charged with boating under the influence.

Polk County deputies said Christopher Lee Lightsey violated a Polk County ordinance which states that boats must operate at idles speed when within certain distances from shores, boats, and docks.

Lightsey was reportedly operating a pontoon boat near Lakes Shipp and Lulu in Winter Haven when Polk County deputies said he violated the ordinance. When they conducted a boat safety stop, deputies said Lightsey had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and an alcoholic odor on his breath. Lightsey reportedly told deputies he had one rum runner.

Deputies said the boater failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for BUI. He reportedly registered a .102 blood alcohol level at the county jail.

Lightsey told deputies he is a lieutenant at the state department of corrections facility in Hardee County.

Lightsey posted his $500 bond Sunday.

LATEST STORIES: