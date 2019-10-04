Man wanted for Frostproof murder at center of Wauchula sexual battery investigation, police say

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man wanted in connection to a sexual battery and murder in Polk County is a person of interest in another investigation in Wauchula.

“We had two victims who have come forward and said that they believe that they were the victim of a sexual battery that involved Taiwan Blandin,” said Wauchula Police Chief John Eason.

Chief Eason said the incident happened in late May at a party. Blandin, he said, was on probation at the time.

“Sexual assault kits were completed and forwarded off to FDLE for DNA analysis,” he said.

A DNA swab was taken from Blandin several weeks ago. Police are waiting for results before seeking an arrest warrant.

“We’ve got locations identified that we’re conducting extra patrols on. We’re stopping out, checking those areas regularly to make sure if he shows up, doesn’t show up,” said Chief Eason.

One victim told police she woke up to Blandin standing in her room, according to Chief Eason.

A teenage sexual battery victim told investigators a similar story this week in Fort Meade.

“He broke into the house while she was asleep. When he woke her up, she looked and there he stood,” said Sheriff Grady Judd at a press conference Wednesday.

Blandin is accused of sexually battering an 18-year old woman, tying her up and driving her to a Frostproof home on Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of killing an 80-year old woman in Frostproof and injuring her dog.

After the teenage victim escaped, the sheriff’s office said he stole the murder victim’s vehicle and found the first victim in Fort Meade.

There, he fired his gun at her and hit an 81-year old woman in her foot, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Blandin has been on the run ever since. He was last seen in Macon, Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve been in constant contact with their detectives and their investigators trying to link anything that we may have here locally that they may have that could help identify and locate where he’s at to get him captured,” said Chief Eason.

