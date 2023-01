(WFLA) — A Wauchula man was killed Saturday afternoon after a crash on SR-64, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 26-year-old man was heading east on the road when his pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the eastbound shoulder.

The truck spun and flipped onto its roof. The FHP said the man was killed at the scene.

At this time, troopers have not indicated why the man’s truck left the road. The crash is still under investigation.