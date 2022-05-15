TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wauchula man died early Saturday morning after his car went into a retention pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 26-year-old was headed north on Boyd Cowart Road at 5:15 a.m. when he ran the stop sign at Heard Bridge Road onto property belonging to Mosaic.

After crossing onto the property, the man’s can drove up an elevated piece of land and went airborne, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the car rolled into a pond, landing upside down in the water. The driver did not survive.

The FHP is still investigating the crash.