WAUCHULA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man with ties to a dead Lyft driver was indicted in another alleged murder case on Tuesday.

A Hardee County grand jury indicted Mathew Scott Flores, 35, on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence, according to court records obtained by the Associated Press.

Flores was on the run for over a week after he allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula on Jan. 24. He was captured after leading police on a chase across three North Carolina counties earlier this month.

Gary Levin, 74 (Associated Press/Palm Beach Gardens Police Department)

The car he was driving belonged to a 74-year-old Lyft driver reported missing from Palm Beach County the same week of Flores’ disappearance. Gary Levin’s red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami, Okeechobee and Gainesville before ending up in Ellensboro, North Carolina.

Levin’s body was later found in Okeechobee, his last known location before he went missing. Investigators said he drove a customer there and completed the ride sometime after 4 p.m. Soon after, Levin’s phone was turned off.

Flores has not been charged in Levin’s death. Investigators have not revealed how he ended up with the Lyft driver’s vehicle.

Flores was being held in North Carolina on a $2 million bond. He will eventually be transported back to Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.