HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Hardee Junior K-8 – 2401 US Highway 17N in Wauchula

South Florida State College, Hardee Campus-2868 US Hwy 17N in Bowling Green (Special Needs)

Evacuation Zones

There is no evacuation order currently for Hardee County

Contacts