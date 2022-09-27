HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hardee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Hardee Junior K-8 – 2401 US Highway 17N in Wauchula
- South Florida State College, Hardee Campus-2868 US Hwy 17N in Bowling Green (Special Needs)
Evacuation Zones
- There is no evacuation order currently for Hardee County
Contacts
- Call 863-773-6373
- Special Needs must be registered with the county for shelter