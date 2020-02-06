High winds knock over electric poles, causing power outages in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is expecting some severe weather and strong winds to move through Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. However, some areas in Hardee County are already experiencing some issues from high winds.

According to Hardee County Emergency Management, just before 3:30 p.m., high winds caused six electric poles to fall into State Road 62, resulting in road closures from State Road 62 in Parrish to State Road 37 in Duette.

Peace River Electric was on the scene to repair the poles, however, the county said they are unsure how long the road will be closed for. Drivers heading in that direction are being asked to find alternative routes.

If you are affected by the Duette-area outage and require electric-driven life-sustaining medical equipment, the county is recommending you switching to a backup power source or temporarily moving to an alternate location.

