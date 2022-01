TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said its 911 service for both cellphones and landlines is down on Friday morning. There is no word on when the service will be restored.

It’s unclear if there is an outage. Officials did not say what caused the lines to go down.

Residents are being told to call the sheriff’s office’s main dispatch line at 863-773-4144 in case of an emergency.

