HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hardee County Schools will be closed until further notice, according to a notice from district officials on Friday.

The district initially closed schools on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall but extended the closures until Friday, Sept. 30.

The district then announced Friday afternoon that all schools would be closed until further notice.

After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County as a Category 4 storm, it moved northeast through Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands, and Hardee Counties, bringing powerful Category 4 and Category 3-strength winds and rain with it.

Millions were left without running water and electricity as Ian pressed on back into the Atlantic Ocean.

Sarasota County schools were also closed indefinitely Friday as the district was left to deal with massive power outages, downed power lines, flooding, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures.