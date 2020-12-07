Deputies find 1 dead, 1 injured in Wauchula home

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an “incident” that left one person dead and one person in critical condition.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call just after 4:30 a.m. about an unconscious man who was not breathing at a home on Chamberlin Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was declared deceased and another individual in the home was transported to AdventHealth Sebring and is said to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the two were injured or provide details about their identities.

Investigators say they are working to follow up on all leads regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 773-4144 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.