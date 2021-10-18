‘Dangerous’ trio arrested in Hardee County for Polk County shooting, deputies say

From left to right: Jehozadok Randall, Dylan Tyson, and Victoria Johnson. (Photos courtesy of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office)

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hardee County deputies arrested three people Sunday in a shooting investigation out of Polk County, the sheriff’s office said.

The HCSO said that shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked them for help in finding a vehicle involved in a shooting in Highland City.

Hardee County deputies later found the vehicle at a home on Friendship Lane in Zolfo Springs that matched Polk County’s description.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a HCSO detective saw a red vehicle leaving the property and followed it as the vehicle fled.

Detectives found the vehicle again shortly after in the same area of Friendship Lane. After stopping the vehicle, deputies arrested the driver, Barbara Jean Smith, on a charge for driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Investigators would later learn that the suspects they were looking for were staying in a tent in the woods near Friendship Lane. One of the suspect was said to be armed with a gun.

Authorities located and arrested suspects Jehozadok Randall, 18; Victoria Johnson, 23; and Dylan Tyson, 19.

Randall and Johnson both face five counts of attempted first-degree homicide while Tyson faces an accessory charge, among other crimes.